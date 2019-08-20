Central Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Intuit (INTU) Position by $2.75 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Sns Financial Group Has Raised Holding

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 10,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 24,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 14,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $274.15. About 460,072 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $9.42 during the last trading session, reaching $299.96. About 4.47M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where to Focus When Intuit Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,428 shares to 8,141 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 10,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,818 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 21,511 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 17,438 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.27 million shares. Advisory Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 21,621 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Intl Limited reported 0.05% stake. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.06% or 1,110 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has 4.09 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 8,251 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Llp owns 6.66% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4.48M shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP has 35,054 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Synovus Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 8,567 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 60,186 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bullish Thesis Behind Netflix Stock Is Still Strong – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Telecom Carriers Deploy Divergent Local TV Service Strategies – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: A Per Subscriber Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 0.34% or 1.11M shares. Mcdaniel Terry & reported 600 shares stake. Gradient Limited Liability Co reported 2,495 shares. Ems Lp stated it has 14.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has 1.72% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hollencrest Mngmt invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glacier Peak Cap Llc holds 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,837 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Florida-based Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,167 are owned by Ftb Advisors Inc. Jane Street Gp Limited Com accumulated 733,538 shares. Twin Cap Management Inc stated it has 21,770 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,302 shares to 17,259 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,993 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).