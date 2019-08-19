Central Bank & Trust Co Lifted Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake; As Healthequity (HQY) Shares Rose, Aureus Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.83 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 250,049 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, up from 211,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 827,742 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 349.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 49,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 63,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.85M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12,234 shares to 26,820 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,863 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,877 were accumulated by Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Suntrust Banks reported 95,653 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 8,072 shares. 68,445 are held by Lpl Limited Company. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,901 shares. Natixis owns 233,276 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd accumulated 1.05% or 649,337 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 732,059 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 8.70M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 3,563 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 6,860 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,006 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com stated it has 195,696 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 322 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares to 52,644 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) by 7,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,407 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy From This Superstar Fund – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Reports Year-End Sales Metrics Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRAH vs. HQY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HealthEquity Stock Soared 25% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.