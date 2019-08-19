Central Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $489,532; Apple (AAPL) Holder Guild Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $211.12. About 19.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 45.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 10,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 13,004 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 23,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.55 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 1,895 shares to 3,305 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.