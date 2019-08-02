Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Declined; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Has Raised by Gabalex Capital Management Llc

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.00M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 18,774 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $244.75. About 519,207 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA REPORTS REFINANCING TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 29.70 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 23,882 shares to 84,749 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).