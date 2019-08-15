Central Bank & Trust Co Upped Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Meritage Homes (MTH)

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) stake by 895.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co acquired 33,889 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 37,674 shares with $2.73 million value, up from 3,785 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A now has $33.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 3.23 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes has $39 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -39.58% below currents $62.07 stock price. Meritage Homes had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 7. See Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $41 New Target: $39 Maintain

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading At A 24% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,232 shares to 38,174 valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 4,614 shares and now owns 17,714 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 399,036 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Ci Investments accumulated 1.47M shares. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership reported 258,200 shares or 12.65% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,435 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 6,520 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot House stated it has 39,954 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Edgewood Lc has 2.95% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11.65M shares. Tower Bridge reported 176,006 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 31,230 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corp Adv has 24,860 shares. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.14% or 41,066 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of stock or 19,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 18.52% above currents $60.65 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. UBS maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, May 3. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Surged 22% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meritage Homes -1.3% as Evercore ISI steps aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritage Homes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 226,417 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Amalgamated Bank owns 5,762 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 175,128 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 707 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,844 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 46,607 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Limited has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Northern Trust invested in 836,116 shares. James Inv Research reported 38,622 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 308,812 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.16 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 568,003 shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018