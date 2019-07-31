Central Bancompany (CBCY) to pay $1.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Its Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD)’s stock declined 14.16%. The Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 3.80M shares with $25.01 million value, down from 4.24 million last quarter. Brookdale Sr Living Inc now has $1.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Central Bancompany Inc (OTCMKTS:CBCY) is expected to pay $1.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $1.50 dividend. Central Bancompany Inc’s current price of $650.00 translates into 0.23% yield. Central Bancompany Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $650 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Central Bancompany, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services and products for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit clients in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm offers checking and savings accounts; home equity, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and credit, prepaid, payroll, and gift cards. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. It also provides life, group, business, and employee insurance products; and overdraft protection, annuities, digital wallets, IRAs, and cafeteria and retirement plans.

More notable recent Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Iconic Entrepreneur Joe Mimran Excited by Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) – Midas Letter” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BYD eyes battery unit IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “goeasy Now goshort? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supreme Cannabis: Triple Digit Revenue Growth And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rush for pot patents in full swing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

More recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Also Twst.com published the news titled: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Tuesday, February 19. BROMLEY MARCUS E bought $24,915 worth of stock or 3,695 shares. 7,500 shares were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M, worth $52,769. Johnson-Mills Rita also bought $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Thursday, February 28. SEWARD JAMES R had bought 10,000 shares worth $71,386. Warren Denise Wilder had bought 5,000 shares worth $32,786 on Monday, March 4. 10,000 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $61,214 were bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department reported 4,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 95 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Limited Partnership De has invested 0.33% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 140,093 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Highland Capital LP invested 0.06% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Blackrock invested in 0% or 14.34 million shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co owns 12,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 61,773 shares. 4.22 million are held by State Street. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 32,633 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.01% or 148,322 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 2,000 shares. Rutabaga Cap Ltd Liability Co Ma stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).