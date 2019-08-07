Central Bancompany (CBCY) to pay $1.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Position By $61.43 Million

Central Bancompany Inc (OTCMKTS:CBCY) is expected to pay $1.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $1.50 dividend. Central Bancompany Inc’s current price of $650.00 translates into 0.23% yield. Central Bancompany Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $650 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 43.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2.93M shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 9.70 million shares with $205.03M value, up from 6.78 million last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 844,174 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is -6.95% below currents $26.06 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, April 22.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Arconic Inc stake by 1.47 million shares to 8.00 million valued at $152.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equitrans Midstream Corporat stake by 1.61M shares and now owns 2.26M shares. Dell Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,820 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Tcw Grp Inc Inc, a California-based fund reported 125,372 shares. Franklin Resources holds 26,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Asset Management Limited Com holds 63,618 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 51,463 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 256,411 shares stake. 35,500 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. 13,358 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. State Street invested in 0% or 1.55M shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 64,063 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 251,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 1.21% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 28,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 433,673 shares.

Central Bancompany, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services and products for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit clients in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm offers checking and savings accounts; home equity, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and credit, prepaid, payroll, and gift cards. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. It also provides life, group, business, and employee insurance products; and overdraft protection, annuities, digital wallets, IRAs, and cafeteria and retirement plans.