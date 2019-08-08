Central Bancompany (CBCY) to pay $1.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Upped Jpmorgan (JPM) Holding By $1.40 Million

Central Bancompany Inc (OTCMKTS:CBCY) is expected to pay $1.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $1.50 dividend. Central Bancompany Inc’s current price of $650.00 translates into 0.23% yield. Central Bancompany Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $650 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Jpmorgan (JPM) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 13,866 shares as Jpmorgan (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 319,857 shares with $32.38M value, up from 305,991 last quarter. Jpmorgan now has $356.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Central Bancompany, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services and products for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit clients in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm offers checking and savings accounts; home equity, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and credit, prepaid, payroll, and gift cards. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. It also provides life, group, business, and employee insurance products; and overdraft protection, annuities, digital wallets, IRAs, and cafeteria and retirement plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 3.62M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 298,200 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Bluemar Capital Ltd Co has 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,792 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 75,190 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 12,878 shares. 39,530 were accumulated by Qvt Financial L P. Trust Commerce Of Oklahoma stated it has 3,179 shares. West Family Invs owns 4,710 shares. Rbo & Co Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 125,929 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davidson Advsr has 287,449 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab owns 2,747 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 19,946 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ims Capital has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 814 shares to 5,459 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard (VEA) stake by 9,322 shares and now owns 604,060 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15.

