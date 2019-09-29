Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Decreased Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $878,170; Shares Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Increased by $9.83 Million

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.29M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 58,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 645,999 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.47M, up from 587,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 347.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 1,212 shares. Moreover, Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,300 shares. Arrow invested in 0% or 20 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.18% or 5,803 shares in its portfolio. Advisory invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Company accumulated 302,621 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,223 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 295,000 shares. Riverpark Lc invested in 2.18% or 37,093 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 12,505 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 20,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,170 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,063 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 27,660 shares.