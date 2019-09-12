Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Position in Mastercard (MA) Lifted by $1.03 Million; Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $10.76 Million; Stock Price Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 701,441 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 153.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 2,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $274.85. About 815,145 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $30.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,010 shares to 160 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ems Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 364,580 shares. 9,110 were reported by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi accumulated 122 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carmignac Gestion reported 385,226 shares. First United Financial Bank has 0.92% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,875 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 0.09% or 11,489 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 15,386 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Management. Smith Salley has 1.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 43,093 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested in 19,622 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Limited reported 88,150 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D holds 85,170 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock is long-term winner with plenty of cash that actually looks attractively valued now – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.