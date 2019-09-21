Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Lifted Its Stake by $20.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 285,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 712,773 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.08 million, up from 426,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc has 1.45M shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited owns 47,821 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Buckingham Management Incorporated has invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Narwhal reported 135,523 shares. 144 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 4.55% or 3.30 million shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Co stated it has 64,430 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru Comm has 4.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Third Point Lc holds 600,000 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Com has 344,278 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,490 shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd holds 6.57% or 323,422 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.47M shares. The California-based Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wade G W &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 189,737 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 939,740 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $20.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,479 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV).