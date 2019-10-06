Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Cut Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $878,170; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Destination Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.92 million shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 449,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, up from 438,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 22.60 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 6,083 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys has 34,518 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 0.03% or 3,292 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 17,100 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors owns 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 845 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 3,837 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 4,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm reported 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Thornburg Investment Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Allstate accumulated 11,604 shares. Aravt Global Limited Liability Com stated it has 5.75% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 68,540 shares. Scott And Selber stated it has 1.45% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 110% – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37M for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 10,287 shares to 161,124 shares, valued at $15.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,639 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).