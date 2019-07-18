Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

As Electric Utilities companies, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.71 N/A 1.03 7.62

In table 1 we can see Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Americas S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Americas S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Americas S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 62% of Enel Americas S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -8.89% -5.68% -18.55% 24.25% 38.56% 15.6% Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 15.6% stronger performance while Enel Americas S.A. has -11.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Enel Americas S.A. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.