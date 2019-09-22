Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

As Electric Utilities businesses, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Ameren Corporation 75 3.35 N/A 3.47 21.79

In table 1 we can see Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Ameren Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2%

Analyst Ratings

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Ameren Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ameren Corporation’s consensus target price is $80, while its potential upside is 1.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Ameren Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameren Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than Ameren Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ameren Corporation beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.