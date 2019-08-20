Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 1.01 N/A 0.90 23.98

In table 1 we can see Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Vistra Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Vistra Energy Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Vistra Energy Corp. has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 43.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, Vistra Energy Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 43.73% stronger performance while Vistra Energy Corp. has -6.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.