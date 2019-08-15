Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Comparing side by side

Both Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.39 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Spark Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.16% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s stock price has bigger growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Spark Energy Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.