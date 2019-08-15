Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Comparing side by side

Both Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Spark Energy Inc.
|24
|0.39
|N/A
|0.19
|130.26
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Spark Energy Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.16% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|1.67%
|11.81%
|16.61%
|0.58%
|98.46%
|43.73%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.38%
|1.06%
|2.01%
|11.74%
|4.43%
|33.78%
For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s stock price has bigger growth than Spark Energy Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Spark Energy Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
