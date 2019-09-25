Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Comparison side by side

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Enel Americas S.A. 8 0.96 N/A 1.02 8.13

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Americas S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 62% of Enel Americas S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 43.73% stronger performance while Enel Americas S.A. has -7.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Enel Americas S.A. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.