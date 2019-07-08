Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Contrasting side by side

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|15
|3.10
|N/A
|0.06
|266.61
Demonstrates Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Clearway Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Clearway Energy Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares and 92.7% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|-8.89%
|-5.68%
|-18.55%
|24.25%
|38.56%
|15.6%
|Clearway Energy Inc.
|-0.8%
|-3.18%
|15.92%
|-23.9%
|-15.07%
|-11.76%
For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 15.6% stronger performance while Clearway Energy Inc. has -11.76% weaker performance.
Summary
Clearway Energy Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 7 of the 8 factors.
