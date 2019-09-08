Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Comparing side by side

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|87
|2.84
|N/A
|4.11
|21.35
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and American Electric Power Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|0.00%
|10.3%
|2.8%
Analyst Ratings
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and American Electric Power Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
American Electric Power Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90.17 consensus price target and a -1.01% potential downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|1.67%
|11.81%
|16.61%
|0.58%
|98.46%
|43.73%
|American Electric Power Company Inc.
|-2.01%
|-0.36%
|3.37%
|13.8%
|24.73%
|17.49%
For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than American Electric Power Company Inc.
Summary
American Electric Power Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
