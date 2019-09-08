Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Comparing side by side

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 87 2.84 N/A 4.11 21.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and American Electric Power Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and American Electric Power Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

American Electric Power Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90.17 consensus price target and a -1.01% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Summary

American Electric Power Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.