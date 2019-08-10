Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Comparing side by side

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 The Southern Company 53 2.83 N/A 3.21 17.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and The Southern Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and The Southern Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and The Southern Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 The Southern Company 1 4 0 2.80

Meanwhile, The Southern Company’s consensus price target is $51.4, while its potential downside is -11.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares and 58.5% of The Southern Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of The Southern Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57% The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s stock price has bigger growth than The Southern Company.

Summary

The Southern Company beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 8 of the 9 factors.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.