Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 PPL Corporation 31 2.76 N/A 2.57 11.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and PPL Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and PPL Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and PPL Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

PPL Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 8.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of PPL Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, PPL Corporation has 0.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -7.7% -4.58% -19.12% 25.96% 55.1% 24.57% PPL Corporation 0.92% -3.86% -0.84% -3.28% 10.85% 8.19%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than PPL Corporation

Summary

PPL Corporation beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 8 of the 9 factors.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.