Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 55 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.68% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -7.7% -4.58% -19.12% 25.96% 55.1% 24.57% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 1.62% 0.78% 2.28% 2.65% 8.53% 7.9%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.