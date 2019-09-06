Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Contrasting side by side

Both Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.24 N/A 0.06 306.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.2% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.72% 6.12% 12.44% 19.15% -5.56% 1.48%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Clearway Energy Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.