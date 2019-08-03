Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (EBR) Reaches $10.87 52-Week High; DXP Enterprises Has 1.55 Sentiment

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 73 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 47 decreased and sold their equity positions in DXP Enterprises Inc. The funds in our database reported: 13.82 million shares, down from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding DXP Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 35 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

The stock of Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (NYSE:EBR) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.85 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.87 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.70 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $11.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.32 billion more. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 357,292 shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (NYSE:EBR) has risen 132.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.13% the S&P500. Some Historical EBR News: 12/04/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO:THERE’S GENUINE COMMITTMENT W/PRIVATIZATION PLAN; 09/04/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO FERREIRA SAYS BRAZIL’S NEW ENERGY MINISTER WILL BOOST CHANCES OF CONGRESS PASSING PRIVATIZATION PLAN; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROBRAS SAYS TO RELEASE NEXT WEEK TERMS OF PROPOSED SALE OF STAKES IN POWER GENERATION PROJECTS; 16/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS SEES PROVISIONAL MEASURE FOR SALE VOTED BY EARLY JUN; 28/05/2018 – ELETROBRAS SAYS CREDIT SUISSE WAS HIRED TO MANAGE THE SALE OF THE STAKES IN SUBSIDIARIES – FILING; 14/03/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO: THERE’S ALSO INTEREST FROM ENEL, ENERGISA; 27/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletrobras’ loss narrows in 4th quarter; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL HOUSE CMTE ON ELETROBRAS BILL NAMES HUGO MOTTA CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – MEIRELLES SAYS IMPORTANT FOR BRAZIL TO PUSH AHEAD WITH PENSION REFORM, PRIVATIZATION OF ELETROBRAS UTILITY AND TAX MODERNIZATION; 20/03/2018 – MINISTRY SHAKE-UP IS SAID TO HURT ELETROBRAS PRIVATIZATION:RTRS

The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 65,329 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $563.48 million. It operates through three divisions: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Analysts await DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. DXPE’s profit will be $12.14 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by DXP Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.50% EPS growth.