Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (EBR) Reaches $10.56 After 3.00% Down Move; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Position By $688,170

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 22,939 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 95,616 shares with $2.90M value, down from 118,555 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $33.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 43.33 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 4,624 shares to 10,155 valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 7,271 shares and now owns 13,374 shares. Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,606 are held by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 3.42 million were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. 90,500 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.13% or 87,596 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding accumulated 740,334 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 47,787 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,552 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 1,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership owns 18.79 million shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 3,215 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 45,186 shares. 157,230 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 6,805 shares. Laurion Lp invested in 37,300 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.22 million for 51.30 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.11’s average target is 7.57% above currents $30.78 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 21 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley.

