Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (EBR) Reaches $10.13 After 9.00% Down Move; CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. UBS downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $13200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. See CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) latest ratings:

The stock of Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (NYSE:EBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 327,773 shares traded. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (NYSE:EBR) has risen 132.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.13% the S&P500. Some Historical EBR News: 20/03/2018 – MINISTRY SHAKE-UP IS SAID TO HURT ELETROBRAS PRIVATIZATION:RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Brazil abandons effort to privatize Eletrobras -congressman; 17/04/2018 – Brazil looking to privatize Eletrobras via share offering -minister; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S LAWMAKERS PREFER NOT TO FACE ELETROBRAS VOTE NOW: MAIA; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s energy ministry shake-up threatens Eletrobras privatization; 20/04/2018 – ELETROBRAS IS INCLUDED IN BRAZIL DECREE ON PRIVATIZATIONS PLAN; 12/04/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO SAYS ALL DISTRIBUTION UNITS TO BE SOLD; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL HOUSE CMTE ON ELETROBRAS CANCELS TODAY’S SESSION; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Brazil’s energy ministry shake-up threatens Eletrobras privatization; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL CHANGES DECREE RELATED TO ELETROBRAS PRIVATIZATIONThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $13.94B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $9.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EBR worth $1.25 billion less.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The firm offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. It has a 73.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected.

The stock decreased 4.85% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 988,472 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Good Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.