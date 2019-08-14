Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stock Price Rose While Castine Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Holding Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 55,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 8.28 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 8.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 2.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 120.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 107,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 196,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 89,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 431,355 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,078 are owned by Avalon Advsrs Llc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 28,002 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fairfield Bush And reported 2,927 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1,936 were reported by Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability. 98,257 are owned by Creative Planning. City Hldgs, a West Virginia-based fund reported 30,417 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 956 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pointstate Capital LP reported 1.89% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smithbridge Asset Management De has 35,846 shares. 15,716 are held by Estabrook Capital. The North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.38% stake. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8,588 shares to 267,202 shares, valued at $51.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. Class A by 47,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

