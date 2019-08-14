Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Finemark National Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 72,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 680,761 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 753,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 46,445 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 5,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $509.79. About 60,151 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.09M for 10.87 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 14,587 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 2.72M are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 32,909 shares. 78,146 are owned by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech reported 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Raymond James Fin Advisors invested in 0.01% or 74,821 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 30 shares. Broadview Limited Company accumulated 23,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 1,503 shares stake. Capital Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Strs Ohio reported 3,000 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 115,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc reported 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has 517 shares. Murphy Mgmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) owns 888 shares. 497,782 are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial. Hikari Power Limited owns 18,650 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 699 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,500 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 1,588 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.2% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,359 shares. Morgan Stanley has 3.08M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,355 shares stake. Cim Limited Liability owns 20,443 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,788 shares to 15,202 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,234 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).