Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $4.80 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $435,418 as Share Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 106.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 208,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 404,977 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 196,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 519,063 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 10,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 70,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 81,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 5.56 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanely’s Wilson on Markets and Sectors to Watch (Video); 14/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence +1.0% at 120.8 in Week Ending May 13: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 30/05/2018 – EmpreasDisCom Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – AKBANK AKBNK.IS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 12 FROM TL 11; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMES GORMAN SAYS MARKET HAS UNDERAPPRECIATED BANK’S POTENTIAL IN TRADING; 04/05/2018 – Alta Mesa to Participate in Stack Panel Discussion at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Rubs Lamp, Wishes for $2 Trillion — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group stated it has 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 18,611 shares. Geode Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 28,078 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Hanson Mcclain holds 2,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.03% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3.27 million shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Nordea Investment Management holds 0.01% or 187,041 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 789,161 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 72,839 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

