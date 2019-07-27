Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Market Valuation Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Cut Its Stake; Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Holding by $813,732

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 18,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.85M, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 383,532 shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 22,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 555,311 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centerstate Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Reports Acquisition of National Commerce Corp. (NCOM) in $850.4M Transaction – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenterState Bank to acquire National Commerce Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

