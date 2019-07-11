Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holder Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 71,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 151,730 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 160,164 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centerstate Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Reports Acquisition of National Commerce Corp. (NCOM) in $850.4M Transaction – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Insider Bets Paying Off At CSFL As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2014. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CSFL – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 2.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $66.60M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 195,000 shares to 570,000 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 37,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cutter And Brokerage reported 8,600 shares. Proshare Limited has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 9,969 shares. 12Th Street Asset Co Ltd holds 2.23% or 352,963 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has 57,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1,474 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 73,075 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,561 shares. Cap World Investors holds 0.01% or 1.57 million shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma accumulated 156,886 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 449,922 shares. Virtu Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 33,153 shares. Strs Ohio holds 3,000 shares. 74,821 were reported by Raymond James Advisors.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Provides Updates on Operations for Q4 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Royal Gold, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGLD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royal Gold Presenting at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Struggling With Its 5.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.