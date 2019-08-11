Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holder Fj Capital Management Boosted Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Position In Quanta Svcs Com (PWR) Was Has Upped

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (PWR) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 56,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 36,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 2.04M shares traded or 46.42% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 185,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 498,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 313,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 450,836 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 30,101 shares to 717,899 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 28,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,287 shares, and cut its stake in Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corp accumulated 0% or 1,492 shares. Phocas Financial holds 1.42% or 591,862 shares in its portfolio. Ww, a California-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. The Texas-based Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Intrust Bancshares Na owns 20,034 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 2.33M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 61,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 167,045 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 25,000 shares. 2.35 million are owned by Macquarie Ltd. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 14,546 shares. D L Carlson Grp Inc holds 90,480 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Principal Group Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Teton has 25,900 shares.