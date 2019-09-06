CenterState Bank (CSFL) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC ORDINARY SH (MRWSF) Shorts Raised By 20.2%

CenterState Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSFL) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. CenterState Bank Corp’s current price of $22.78 translates into 0.48% yield. CenterState Bank Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 636,976 shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) had an increase of 20.2% in short interest. MRWSF’s SI was 2.57M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.2% from 2.14 million shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 352 days are for WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s short sellers to cover MRWSF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 485,515 shares traded or 1814.94% up from the average. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It has a 16.87 P/E ratio. It operates through 491 stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CenterState Bank Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Capital Mgmt Limited owns 1.23% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 498,917 shares. Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 1.03M shares. Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.34% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 190,904 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 64,720 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6.62 million shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Ww holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.57M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 1,573 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 658 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp accumulated 16,179 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 140,364 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity. $82,327 worth of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) was bought by OAKLEY THOMAS E on Friday, August 9.