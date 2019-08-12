CenterState Bank (CSFL) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; Valinor Management Has Lifted Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake

CenterState Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSFL) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. CenterState Bank Corp’s current price of $22.96 translates into 0.48% yield. CenterState Bank Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 450,836 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A

Valinor Management Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 8,470 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 536,470 shares with $100.26 million value, up from 528,000 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $46.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.73 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 123,483 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Schulhoff owns 3,690 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Janney Management Ltd holds 1,074 shares. 3,803 were reported by Thomasville Bank & Trust. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,191 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,589 shares. Toth Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 119 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Commerce Ma invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Highstreet Asset has invested 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fca Tx accumulated 3,000 shares. Moon Limited accumulated 0% or 3,436 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.56% or 42,750 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability owns 3,417 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $6,429 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 14.05% above currents $177.7 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Valinor Management Llc decreased Dxc Technology Co stake by 61,900 shares to 1.06 million valued at $67.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 264,212 shares and now owns 469,488 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CenterState Bank Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 8,945 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.61 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Assetmark reported 164,296 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 24,193 shares. Ranger Invest Lp holds 1.78% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 1.65M shares. Voya Invest Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Phocas Corp owns 1.42% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 591,862 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 128,004 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Co has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Alps invested in 0% or 15,827 shares. Moreover, Affinity Inv has 0.08% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 15,737 shares.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.