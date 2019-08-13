CenterState Bank (CSFL) to pay $0.11 on Sep 30, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Among 2 analysts covering Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Star Bulk Carriers had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drewry Financial maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Drewry Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity. $82,327 worth of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) shares were bought by OAKLEY THOMAS E.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $837.65 million. The Company’s vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 9, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.