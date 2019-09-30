CenterState Bank (CSFL) Analysts See $0.51 EPS; Quantum Capital Management Boosted Nvr (NVR) Holding

Analysts expect CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. CSFL’s profit would be $65.80 million giving it 11.82 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, CenterState Bank Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 114,479 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased Nvr Inc (NVR) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management Llc acquired 91 shares as Nvr Inc (NVR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Quantum Capital Management Llc holds 14,638 shares with $49.33 million value, up from 14,547 last quarter. Nvr Inc now has $13.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $55.69 during the last trading session, reaching $3682.38. About 6,227 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CenterState Bank Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 15,035 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.01% or 3,761 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.45M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 860,655 shares. Provise Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 24,204 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors has invested 0.11% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 291,700 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.11% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Raymond James And Assocs invested in 50,881 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt owns 0.71% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 311,300 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. 56,509 are owned by Susquehanna Gru Llp.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity. The insider OAKLEY THOMAS E bought 3,575 shares worth $82,327.

