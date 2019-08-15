CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) and Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Comparison side by side

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) and Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Bank Corporation 24 4.74 N/A 1.79 13.56 Trustmark Corporation 34 3.65 N/A 2.24 15.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CenterState Bank Corporation and Trustmark Corporation. Trustmark Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CenterState Bank Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CenterState Bank Corporation is currently more affordable than Trustmark Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CenterState Bank Corporation and Trustmark Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4% Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.98 shows that CenterState Bank Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Trustmark Corporation has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CenterState Bank Corporation and Trustmark Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterState Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trustmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Trustmark Corporation’s potential downside is -10.61% and its consensus price target is $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CenterState Bank Corporation and Trustmark Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.1% and 69.2%. Insiders held 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares. Competitively, Trustmark Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59% Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01%

For the past year CenterState Bank Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Trustmark Corporation.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation beats CenterState Bank Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.