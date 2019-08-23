CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Bank Corporation 24 4.93 N/A 1.79 13.56 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.13 N/A 1.58 9.89

In table 1 we can see CenterState Bank Corporation and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CenterState Bank Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CenterState Bank Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CenterState Bank Corporation and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

CenterState Bank Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.1% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares and 32.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76%

For the past year CenterState Bank Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

CenterState Bank Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.