CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CenterState Bank Corporation has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CenterState Bank Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.90% 1.40% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CenterState Bank Corporation and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Bank Corporation N/A 24 13.56 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

CenterState Bank Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio CenterState Bank Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CenterState Bank Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterState Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

The potential upside of the rivals is 7.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CenterState Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year CenterState Bank Corporation has weaker performance than CenterState Bank Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.98 shows that CenterState Bank Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CenterState Bank Corporation’s competitors are 2.74% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

CenterState Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CenterState Bank Corporation’s competitors beat CenterState Bank Corporation.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.