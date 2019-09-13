CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Contrasting side by side

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Bank Corporation 24 5.25 N/A 1.79 13.56 IBERIABANK Corporation 75 3.67 N/A 6.71 11.70

Demonstrates CenterState Bank Corporation and IBERIABANK Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. IBERIABANK Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CenterState Bank Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CenterState Bank Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) and IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4% IBERIABANK Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

CenterState Bank Corporation has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, IBERIABANK Corporation has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.1% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares and 86.8% of IBERIABANK Corporation shares. About 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, IBERIABANK Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59% IBERIABANK Corporation 0.59% 3.27% -0.28% 5.27% -5.85% 22.23%

For the past year CenterState Bank Corporation has weaker performance than IBERIABANK Corporation

Summary

IBERIABANK Corporation beats CenterState Bank Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits. As of February 16, 2017, it operated 200 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; 24 title insurance offices in Arkansas and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 64 locations in 10 states; 8 wealth management locations in 4 states; and 1 corporate finance services office in New Orleans. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.