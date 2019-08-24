CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Comparison side by side

Both CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Bank Corporation 24 4.71 N/A 1.79 13.56 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 36 4.75 N/A 2.55 15.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CenterState Bank Corporation and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CenterState Bank Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CenterState Bank Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CenterState Bank Corporation and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

CenterState Bank Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.38 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CenterState Bank Corporation and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.1% and 12.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. -2.08% 15.46% 8.14% 15.46% -22.02% 22.17%

For the past year CenterState Bank Corporation was less bullish than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. beats CenterState Bank Corporation.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office and nine full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; in-store branches in the Kroger and Wal-Mart SuperCenter stores in Opelika; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.