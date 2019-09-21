Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Thompson Investment Management Has Increased Pfizer (PFE) Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 60,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) by 62.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 80,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 47,653 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 128,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 2.44 million shares traded or 299.36% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Phocas owns 534,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Pnc holds 3,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 589,448 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 22,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Dean Mngmt reported 24,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 3.27 million shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 856,115 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 13,894 shares. Alphaone Ltd Company has 32,982 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na has 0.08% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 187,041 are held by Nordea Mngmt.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp. (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 13,194 shares to 81,753 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Storage Inc. by 87,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.81M for 12.05 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23,692 shares to 134,489 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,745 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).