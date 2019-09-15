Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) Market Valuation Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.18 million shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 45,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 32,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 78,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 773,097 shares traded or 32.74% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 8,500 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 20,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.79M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 154,238 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability accumulated 310,162 shares. Congress Asset Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 163,228 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 13,470 shares. Moreover, Endeavour Cap Advisors has 3.06% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Victory Cap Inc holds 0.08% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital has 38,026 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has 789,161 shares. Stifel Corp reported 509,067 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 670,018 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group, Maine-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 1.45M shares. First Mercantile Co invested in 3,761 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 1.72M shares. Leavell Inv Management accumulated 16,845 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Beutel Goodman Ltd owns 3,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Inc Ca owns 0.21% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 36,838 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 9,288 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.22% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 291,230 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 1,950 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.7% or 172,907 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Company has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Headinvest Lc accumulated 5,939 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corp reported 6,650 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc invested 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,000 shares. Marco Mgmt Llc invested in 0.29% or 19,598 shares. 67,581 are owned by Private Asset Mgmt.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26,959 shares to 77,707 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

