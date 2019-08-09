CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Reaches $27.75 After 8.00% Up Move; US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 556,911 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholdersThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $13.44 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $29.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CNP worth $1.08 billion more.

Among 3 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Ecology had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. See US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 9,078 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Centerpoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.