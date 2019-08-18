CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) and ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Contrasting side by side

Both CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) and ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy Inc. 30 1.21 N/A 0.63 45.76 ONE Gas Inc. 88 2.91 N/A 3.29 27.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CenterPoint Energy Inc. and ONE Gas Inc. ONE Gas Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CenterPoint Energy Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CenterPoint Energy Inc. and ONE Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.2% ONE Gas Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

CenterPoint Energy Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ONE Gas Inc. has beta of 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ONE Gas Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. CenterPoint Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ONE Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CenterPoint Energy Inc. and ONE Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ONE Gas Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

CenterPoint Energy Inc. has an average target price of $32, and a 14.82% upside potential. ONE Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 average target price and a -12.28% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that CenterPoint Energy Inc. looks more robust than ONE Gas Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of ONE Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of ONE Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterPoint Energy Inc. 2.04% 1.83% -5.75% -3.97% 3.5% 2.76% ONE Gas Inc. 0.46% 0.93% 4.12% 12.89% 21.19% 14.55%

For the past year CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ONE Gas Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ONE Gas Inc. beats CenterPoint Energy Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services, as well as sells heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned approximately 74,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. It owns and operates approximately 200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investments segment offers gathering, processing, compression, treating, dehydration, and fractionation of natural gas liquids for producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Houston, Texas.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 19,200 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Oklahoma; 13,100 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Kansas; and 10,400 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Texas, as well as had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity under lease. It provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.