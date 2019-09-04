CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.16% of all Gas Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.39% of all Gas Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CenterPoint Energy Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 1.20% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CenterPoint Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy Inc. N/A 30 45.76 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

CenterPoint Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio CenterPoint Energy Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.10

$31 is the average target price of CenterPoint Energy Inc., with a potential upside of 9.93%. As a group, Gas Utilities companies have a potential upside of 26.32%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, CenterPoint Energy Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CenterPoint Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterPoint Energy Inc. 2.04% 1.83% -5.75% -3.97% 3.5% 2.76% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

CenterPoint Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.05 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. CenterPoint Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

CenterPoint Energy Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s rivals.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services, as well as sells heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned approximately 74,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The companyÂ’s Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. It owns and operates approximately 200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investments segment offers gathering, processing, compression, treating, dehydration, and fractionation of natural gas liquids for producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Houston, Texas.