Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Foundation Resource Management Position In Transocean LTD (RIG) Was Has Boosted

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 88,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 49,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 137,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 1.30 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 10.68M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Transocean Call Sellers Hit the Bricks on Oil Surge – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Transocean (RIG) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial owns 1,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 187,149 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 25,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 151,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 305,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 50.37% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 6.80 million shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.11% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 247,074 shares. Mengis Capital Management Inc holds 0.05% or 25,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc owns 117,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 253,295 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 39,470 shares to 137,890 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc Com (NYSE:SPG) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 9.04M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,776 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adage Capital Grp Inc Limited Co owns 4.64M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 116,017 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Carroll Fin holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 17,981 shares. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest has invested 0.7% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Edgestream Prtnrs Lp invested in 28,113 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 20,111 shares stake. Korea holds 375,914 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 2.46 million shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp owns 60,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability reported 133 shares. Stephens Ar holds 53,065 shares.