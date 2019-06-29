Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Holder Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Stake by $3.16 Million as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Excalibur Management Cut Stake by $955,164

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 105,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.60M, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 5.49 million shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, is raising its minimum age from 13 to 16 in Europe to help it comply with new data privacy rules; 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CenterPoint Energy hires Georgia Power CFO as its new CFO – Houston Business Journal” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingredion, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.71 million for 21.69 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 881,797 shares to 4.81 million shares, valued at $60.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 41,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 47,079 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Preferred Llc invested in 28,273 shares. Fil has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 61 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 673,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 125,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.74% or 110,410 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 9,315 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 242,855 shares. 55,082 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Colony Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 50,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.2% or 2.95M shares. 29,301 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Andra Ap owns 0.2% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 219,500 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $234,360 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,261 are owned by Arrow Financial. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,454 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation owns 5,129 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Yhb Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 41,422 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,000 shares. Azimuth Mngmt holds 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 87,298 shares. Hillhouse Capital Ltd invested 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Investment Management reported 3,256 shares. Riverpark Llc holds 102,423 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Communication reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,141 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 9,279 shares. Jones Finance Companies Lllp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).