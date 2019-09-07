Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Valuation Declined While Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $415,419

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 5.39 million shares traded or 27.73% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 71,756 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 78,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 878,364 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd. Boys Arnold Com owns 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 53,094 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 26.19 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,174 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Liability Company owns 11,034 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Company owns 31,749 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Nottingham reported 4,985 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advisors has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York-based Cannell Peter B Company Inc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adirondack Research And, a New York-based fund reported 18,372 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,715 shares to 30,173 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Communications holds 0.02% or 23,574 shares in its portfolio. Synovus invested in 4,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2.58 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 4.77M shares. Stephens Ar has 52,164 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Lc reported 10,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 131,361 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 99,000 shares. Oakbrook Lc reported 25,414 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Parametric Assocs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 2.03 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 345,130 shares. New York-based Adirondack Tru Company has invested 0.13% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.21% or 11.66M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $218.61M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.