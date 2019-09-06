CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Upgraded from “Hold” Rating By SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.17, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 18 sold and decreased their stakes in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.58 million shares, down from 4.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)‘s stock to a “Buy” rating from “Hold”. The ratings change was issued in a a research note today. The firm from today has $32.0000 target price on the stock.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 31,730 shares traded. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) has declined 3.11% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. for 279,887 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 372,430 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,141 shares.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $215.66 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 3.96M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $218.60 million for 15.90 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

